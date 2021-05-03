Sallyport wins $240m Iraq Contract

By John Lee.

US-based Sallyport Global Holdings, part of the Caliburn International group, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $240,000,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee undefinitized contract action to provide base operations support, base life support, and security services in the support of the Iraq F-16 program.

Work will be performed on Balad Air Base, Iraq, and is expected to be completed by Jan. 30, 2022.

This contract is the result of a sole-source acquisition and involves Foreign Military Sales to Iraq.

Foreign Military Sales funds and foreign military funds in the amount of $117,600,000 are being obligated at the time of the award.

Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8630-21-C-6005).

(Source: US Dept of Defense)