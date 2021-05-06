Program To Support SMEs in Anbar

From The Station.

With the continuing pandemic, businesses around the world are struggling to deal with the impact of successive lockdowns, a wider recession that will have, and already has, a profound impact on employment rates as well as maintaining supply chains in their current form.

This situation in Iraq is exacerbated by the traditional business models that are used, as well as a distinct lack of marketing strategies based on the lack of knowledge transfer - particularly in Anbar - amidst wider issues relating to external socio- economic conditions.

Following the liberation of Anbar, there is also a greater need to support businesses that have suffered multiple crises and advise them on best practices to meet their challenges.

Linking experts with companies outside of the capital will help to promote the transfer of knowledge to those who an unable to access opportunities in their locale.

Fostering sustainable businesses is a key element in ensuring a more peaceful environment.

