By John Lee.

Iraq is reportedly trying to recover Iraqi funds frozen in Italy.

Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein (pictured) is reported as saying that Baghdad is attempting to recover around EUR 600 million, plus interest, that the Saddam Hussein regime paid to Italian companies to purchase weapons.

According to Basnews, the weapons were not delivered because of the 1991 embargo on the sale of arms to the country.

(Source: Basnews)