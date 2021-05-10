Video: Activist's Killing triggers Protests in Karbala

From Al Jazeera. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Protesters in the Iraqi city of Karbala are demanding answers after an anti-government activist was shot dead in an apparent targeted killing.

Ehab al-Wazni was killed close to his home by gunmen in the early hours of Sunday by unknown gunmen using silenced weapons.

Al-Wazni supporters set the Iranian consulate on fire. Iranian-backed fighters are suspected of being behind the shooting.

Al-Wazni is one of more than 30 activists killed in Iraq since the beginning of large scale anti-government protests in October 2019.

Al Jazeera's Simona Foltyn reports from Karbala, Iraq: