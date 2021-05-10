Prospects and Limitations of UN Election Observation in Iraq

By Marsin Alshamary and Maya Nir, for The Brookings Institution. The opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

The prospects and limitations of United Nations election observation in Iraq

In October 2021, after nearly two years of intermittent protests that brought down the government of Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi, Iraqis are posed to go to the polls for early elections.

One of the main debates surrounding early elections is the degree of involvement of the United Nations. Many political elites have called for an observational role for the U.N., which is limited in scope and can have unintended consequences.

Meanwhile, many of the protesters, who had boycotted elections in 2018 and who have concerns about integrity of Iraqi-run elections are calling for more extensive involvement through supervision.

The full report can be read here.