By John Lee.

Russian oil company Lukoil has published details of its payments made during the financial year ended 31 December 2020 in favor of the government of Iraq:

The Dhi Qar Oil Company (DQOC) [ Thiqar Oil Company ] received 1,963 million Russian Rubles [$26.9 million] in respect of the Block 10 field;

The General Commission of Tax received 2,511 million Russian Rubles [$34.4 million] in respect of the West Qurna-2 field (pictured).

(Source: Lukoil)