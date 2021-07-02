Navigate

Navigation

Iraq Oil Exports for June Exceed $6bn

By on 2nd July 2021 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for June of 86,765,589 barrels, giving an average for the month of 2.892 million barrels per day (bpd), slightly down from the 2.899 million bpd exported in May.

The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 83,690,352 barrels, while exports from Kirkuk amounted to 3,075,237 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $6.141 billion at an average price of $70.778 per barrel.

May's export figures can be found here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

Related posts:

Iraq Oil Exports slightly Down in March Iraq Finalises Oil Exports for March Iraq Oil Exports Rise in February Iraq Finalises Oil Exports for February
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply