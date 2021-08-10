New Report on Iraqi Education Sector

This report provides an overview of the Iraqi education system while following its structure starting with pre-school then the mandatory primary education which involves 6 years of schooling, followed by secondary education consisting of an intermediate level (3 years) and a preparatory level (3 years).

Preparatory education has an academic stream with two tracks, literary and scientific, and a vocational stream.

While higher education consists of colleges and institutes.

Most institutes require 2 years to acquire their degrees while most university programs take around four years.

(Source: Kapita, in partnership with GIZ)