New Report on Iraqi Education Sector

This report provides an overview of the Iraqi education system while following its structure starting with pre-school then the mandatory primary education which involves 6 years of schooling, followed by secondary education consisting of an intermediate level (3 years) and a preparatory level (3 years).
Preparatory education has an academic stream with two tracks, literary and scientific, and a vocational stream.
While higher education consists of colleges and institutes.
Most institutes require 2 years to acquire their degrees while most university programs take around four years.
Click here to download the full report.
(Source: Kapita, in partnership with GIZ)
No comments yet.