New Report on Iraqi Education Sector

By on 10th August 2021 in Iraq Education and Training News

This report provides an overview of the Iraqi education system while following its structure starting with pre-school then the mandatory primary education which involves 6 years of schooling, followed by secondary education consisting of an intermediate level (3 years) and a preparatory level (3 years).

Preparatory education has an academic stream with two tracks, literary and scientific, and a vocational stream.

While higher education consists of colleges and institutes.

Most institutes require 2 years to acquire their degrees while most university programs take around four years.

Click here to download the full report.

(Source: Kapita, in partnership with GIZ)

