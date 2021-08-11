Wood Wins 5-Year Contract in Iraq

By John Lee.

Scottish-based Wood, the global consulting and engineering company, has announced that it has been awarded a five-year contract to deliver specialist engineering solutions at a major oilfield in Iraq.

The company did not specify which oilfield, or the value of the contract. It has previously won business at the West Qurna 1 field.

In a statement, Wood said it will improve day-to-day operations of the oilfield's producing assets and supporting facilities, while continuing to invest in local talent development programmes and exploring opportunities to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The contract will be delivered by Wood's in-country teams in Basra, supported by the company's engineering office in Dubai.

(Source: Wood)