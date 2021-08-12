New Report on Iraqi Health Sector

The report offers a description of the structure of the health sector in Iraq.

The categories and stakeholders that comprised the sector. Mainly the public and the private sector, alongside, international agencies that work in Iraq.

These agencies include the likes of the World Health Organization, the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, UNICEF, the Iraq Health Access Organization, and Médecins Sans Frontières.

Many of which have been in Iraq for decades, offering assistance and partnerships with the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Click here to download the full report.

(Source: Kapita, in partnership with GIZ)