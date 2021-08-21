Six New Ambassadors to Iraq

By John Lee.

Iraq's Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, has this week received the credentials of several new ambassadors to Baghdad:

the Ambassador of India to Baghdad, Mr. Prashant Bisai (pictured);

the Ambassador of Spain to Baghdad, Mr. Pedro Martineth;

the Ambassador of Sweden to Baghdad, Mr. Jonas Lofven;

the Ambassador of Pakistan to Baghdad, Mr. Ahmed Amjad Ali;

the Ambassador of Romania to Baghdad, Mr. Radu Octavian;

the Ambassador to Bangladesh to Baghdad, Mr. Amdi Fadloul.

(Source: MoFA)