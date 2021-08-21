Six New Ambassadors to Iraq

By John Lee.
Iraq's Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussein, has this week received the credentials of several new ambassadors to Baghdad:
- the Ambassador of India to Baghdad, Mr. Prashant Bisai (pictured);
- the Ambassador of Spain to Baghdad, Mr. Pedro Martineth;
- the Ambassador of Sweden to Baghdad, Mr. Jonas Lofven;
- the Ambassador of Pakistan to Baghdad, Mr. Ahmed Amjad Ali;
- the Ambassador of Romania to Baghdad, Mr. Radu Octavian;
- the Ambassador to Bangladesh to Baghdad, Mr. Amdi Fadloul.
(Source: MoFA)
