Iraqi Finance Minister "Supports Floating Exchange Rate" for Dinar

By on 27th August 2021 in Iraq Banking & Finance News

By John Lee.

Iraq's Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister has reportedly said that he supports a floating exchange rate for the Iraqi currency, the dinar.

Shafaq quotes Ali Allawi (pictured) as telling a press conference on Thursday that the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) intervenes occasionally to keep the dinar in the range of plus or minus 5 percent, adding:

"The exchange rate is not sacred as it was before. Fixing the rate leads to the accumulation of economic problems and explosion later."

(Source: Shafaq)

