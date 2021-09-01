Nokia to build Asiacell's Next-Gen Microwave Network in Iraq

By John Lee.

Finland's Nokia today announced that Asiacell Telecom has chosen Nokia to build its next-generation microwave network in Iraq.

In the five-year deal, Nokia's Wavence microwave packet radio will help Asiacell address demand for more capacity and provide fiber-like connectivity everywhere, including remote and difficult-to-reach areas

In a press release, Nokia said that this new microwave network will be essential to meet the capacity and provide the ultra-low latency required to delivering compelling experiences to end users:

"For this project, Nokia will replace legacy microwave equipment by either modernizing or deploying approximately 3,000 network links across multiple locations in Iraq over the next five years."

Amer Sunna (pictured), CEO and Managing Director of Asiacell, said:

"We are pleased to extend our partnership with Nokia by trusting them with yet another project. Improving network performance and enhancing the end-user experience has always been our top priority and having Nokia as a strategic partner is helping us achieve this. By leveraging Nokia's global scale, we look forward to building a future-proof network that will help us meet the growing mobile traffic demand in Iraq."

Rima Manna, Head of the Middle East Market Unit at Nokia MEA, said:

"We're delighted that Asiacell has turned to us again to build a reliable and futureproof microwave network. With our Wavence portfolio, we are confident of providing the best-in-class microwave enabling Asiacell to easily upgrade to next-generation technology. This microwave network modernization will allow Asiacell to provide differentiated services and enhance its revenue by introducing new and innovative services."

Asiacell is part of Qatar's Ooredoo Group.

(Source: Nokia)