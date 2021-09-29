Navigate

Iraq discusses Oil Cooperation with Azerbaijan

By on 29th September 2021 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Iraq's Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail has visited Azerbaijan to discuss cooperation between the two countries in the field of oil and gas.

Azerbaijan's Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, said it would be possible to supply Iraqi crude oil and oil products to the world market via SOCAR, the state-owned oil and gas company of Azerbaijan, adding:

"We can assess the prospects to expand energy cooperation."

The Ministers also exchanged opinions on Iraq's plans for renewable energy, and on the situation in the world energy market.

(Source: Azerbaijan Ministry of Energy)

