By John Lee.

Iranian car maker Saipa has reportedly said that its discontinued 'Pride' model is still selling well in Iraq.

An official at the company said that, at $6,800, the Kia-based car is the cheapest in Iraq, and it has already sold 160,000 units in Iraq this year.

According to Press TV, the car was discontinued by the Iranian government for safety reasons, but it is still produced in the Iraqi city of Iskandariya (Alexandria).

(Source: Press TV)