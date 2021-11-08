Iraq Cuts its Basra Light Crude Oil Blend

By Gerald Jansen, for Oil Price. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq Cuts Its Once-Popular Basrah Light Crude Oil Blend

When Iraq introduced Basrah Medium into its portfolio of crude grades, it was believed that a stricter delineation of qualities could finally put an end to Baghdad's perennial challenge of maintaining quality parameters.

As it seems, however, that optimism has fizzled out completely by now.

Click here to read the full story.