UK Company to support Mine Action in Iraq

By John Lee.

The UK-based Humanitarian Academy for Development (HAD), a business unit of Islamic Relief Worldwide (IRW), has won two contracts with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) in Iraq:

Lot 1: Residential certified Project Management Course, delivered to Directorate for Mine Action (DMA) in Baghdad. Contract value $21,738;

in Baghdad. Contract value $21,738; Lot 2: Residential certified Project Management Course, delivered to Iraqi Kurdistan Mine Action Agency (IKMAA) in Erbil. Contract value $26,738.

The courses are to support the further capacity strengthening of National Mine Action Authorities (NMAA) in Iraq.

Initially established in 2013 as the learning and development arm of Islamic Relief Worldwide (IRW), the Humanitarian Academy for Development (HAD) describes itself as a centre of global excellence, serving the leadership, research and talent development needs of the international development and humanitarian sector.

(Source: UN)