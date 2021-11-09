KAI wins $360m Contract with Iraqi Air Force

By John Lee.

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) has announced a contract worth $360 million from the Iraqi Air Force.

Under the deal, KAI will provide logistics support, education and training for the T-50IQ aircraft over a three-year period, starting January 2022.

The T-50IQ Fighting Eagle light fighter and trainer aircraft is the Iraqi Air Force variant of the T-50 Golden Eagle/FA-50 Fighting Eagle.

Iraq bought 24 of these aircraft following an agreement reached in 2013.

(Source: Korean Stock Exchange)