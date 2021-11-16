Hill International wins contract for Downtown Sulaymaniyah

By John Lee.

Hill International has reportedly been awarded a contract relating to the Downtown Sulaymaniyah project in Iraqi Kurdistan.

According to Construction Week, the company will "support the selection of an international design consultant and manage, review and verify, as well as cost manage [the] development."

Downtown Sulaymaniyah is the flagship investment project of Hiwa Rauf for Investment and Development's (HRID). According to the company's website, it will be located at the 65,000m2 former site of the old Slemani Grain Silo, a prime location at the entrance of the Slemani-Kirkuk Road.

The project will be a mixed-use development, consisting of residential towers, commercial spaces, a hotel, a shopping center, in addition to an entertainment and amusement center. HRID will create public parks surrounding the compound.

The old grain Silo was demolished on the 02/02/2018. Currently the site is undergoing preparation for the start of the investment project.

(Source: Construction Week)