Nokia and Earthlink to build Iraqi National Backbone with advanced high-speed IP metro network

Nokia has announced that Earthlink Telecommunication, a prominent Iraqi Internet Service Provider (ISP), will use the Nokia solution to build a high-capacity IP metro transport network in 15 provinces in the country, as part of the Iraqi National Backbone project.

Nokia will set up 60 new nodes, one in each exchange as part of the initiative. Once deployed by the end of this year, Earthlink will be able to cost-effectively provide high-speed broadband to 3.5 million people and help the country leapfrog in the growing digital economy. The deployment will allow the delivery of new services, including Fiber-to-the-X (FTTx), Internet of Things (IoT) and IPTV, among others.

The new 100G network capacity can be easily upgraded to 400G as and when required. Nokia's solution, including the FP4-based Nokia 7750 Service Router-s (SR-s) and 7250 Interconnect Router (IXR), is designed for 99.9% availability and provides the deterministic performance and QoS required for advanced IP services.

With the Nokia solution, Earthlink will be able to automate the network with the Nokia Network Services Platform (NSP) leading to simplified management, reduced costs, and improved network responsiveness and resiliency. Nokia will also provide I&C and professional services for the smooth and timely execution of the project.

On the completion of the project, Earthlink will be able to reduce its response time and ensure rapid delivery of increased traffic capacity and coverage along with the best-in-class quality of services.

Dr Alaa Mousa, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Earthlink, said:

"We are excited to be working with Nokia for the crucial project of setting up future-ready agile and resilient IP Metro network for the National Backbone that will empower Iraqis to benefit from high-speed broadband for overall economic and social growth. We are committed to working with the Government to provide a robust and resilient network that will play a critical role in Iraq's growth as a technology leader."

Mohamed Faisal, Head of the Iraq Customer Business Team at Nokia, said:

"As the digital ecosystem becomes all-pervasive, new applications stemming from 5G, IoT and Industry 4.0 place new demands on the networks. The new-age networks are required to handle hundreds of new applications and services for millions of users. Our field-proven 7750 SR and 7250 IXR routers are designed to deliver massive scale while ensuring extreme availability and superior quality. We are thrilled to work with Earthlink to build the Iraqi National Backbone to address the growing demand for high-speed broadband."

(Source: Nokia)