Navigate

Navigation

Iraq Completes $685m Bond Issuance

By on 18th November 2021 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Investment, Iraq Banking & Finance News

By John Lee.

Iraq has successfully completed the sale of a 1-trillion-dinar (£685-million) construction bond issuance, also know as a "binaa bond".

The Ministry of Finance issued the bonds for sale on the local financial market at the start of October, in two categories:

  1. IQD500,000 bonds with annual interest of 6 percent for two years; and,
  2. IQD1,000,000 bonds with annual interest of 7 percent for four years.

A statement from the Ministry said there was high demand for the bonds from citizens and banks.

(Source: Ministry of Finance)

Related posts:

DNO Completes $400m Bond Placement Iraq Stock Market Report Shamaran Buys Up Bonds Iraq to Distribute Plots of Land to Citizens
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply