Video: IBBC hosts Successful Tech Forum in Dubai

The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) has hosted a very successful Tech Forum as part of its Autumn Conference in Dubai on Monday.

Sponsored by SAP, the session focused on the applications and benefits of data to the Iraqi economy.

Speakers included:

Padraig O'Hannelly, Iraq Business News (IBN);

Sean O'Brien, SAP;

Christopher Ferguson, Scott Logic;

Emeritus Professor Christina Slade, Charles Sturt University;

Shamal Mohammed, Independent Agritech Consultant;

Raj Sandhu, Bikal MEA;

Josh Berle, Mastercard;

Riad Chehayeb, Serco;

Paul Dickenson, British Water and Nuron;

Will Follett, Restrata.

Please click here to view the full webinar.