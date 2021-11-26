Iraq Finalises October Oil Exports

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced finalised oil exports for October of 96,708,660 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.120 million barrels per day (bpd), up slightly from the 3.081 million bpd exported in September.

The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 93,386,975 barrels, while exports from Kirkuk amounted to 3,011,917 barrels. Exports to Jordan by truck totaled 309,768 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $7.666 billion at an average price of $79.274 per barrel.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)