Why Iraqi Kurds are seeking refuge in Europe

The heartbreaking drama of thousands of migrants, many of them Iraqi Kurds, stranded along the Belarusian border with Poland, where they encounter dire conditions in the hope of crossing into the European Union (EU), has gained global attention.

Trapped between two increasingly militarized borders, the migrants face a volatile situation with tensions escalating between Belarus and its EU neighbours.

As some Iraqi migrants are now being repatriated to Iraq, others hold on to hopes of entering the European bloc.

