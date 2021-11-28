UN Meets Donors to Discuss Development Strategy for Iraq

A high-level meeting between the United Nations and international donors took place in Baghdad to discuss the United Nations' updated development strategy for Iraq.

The meeting focused on the 2020-2024 United Nations Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF), which was signed by the Government of Iraq in September.

The UN was represented by the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary General, Irena Vojáčková-Sollorano (pictured), who also serves at the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator. Also present were representatives of the United Nations Country Team (UNCT) in Iraq, which consists of 22 agencies, funds, and programs.

The donor community was represented by several Ambassadors and high-level representatives from embassies in Iraq, including Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, European Union, Finland, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Romania, Sweden, United Kingdom, and the United States.

The UNSDCF is the consolidated strategy for the UNCT to support the Government in meeting the needs of Iraqi people in economic growth, basic services, social protection, and the environment. The updated UNSDCF also has a new focus on durable solutions for internally displaced persons (IDPs) so that families displaced by the war against Daesh (ISIL) can return to their areas of origin or integrate into new communities.

"This is the time where we have to come together to support Iraq to emerge from this pandemic stronger, achieve safe durable solutions to displacement and accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals and towards a peaceful and prosperous society for all Iraqis. Together with the Iraqi society let us all harness resources and assets to make it happen," said Ms. Vojáčková-Sollorano.

In the meeting, the UN agencies highlighted key interventions and efforts in supporting Iraq's development priorities and Iraqis' needs through 2024 while discussing the donors' critical role in supporting this joint effort.

(Source: UN)