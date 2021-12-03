Trade Bank of Iraq joins IBBC

The Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) has re-joined the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC).

TBI were original founding members of IBBC and we are delighted to say they are now back in full participation mode, with President Dr Salem Chalabi taking a lead role at the recent IBBC Autumn conference Dubai. At the conference Dr Chalabi announced some key strategic changes to the bank's strategy and delivery.

TBI have significant plans to evolve their operations not only in terms of extending branches to overseas locations, but also within Iraq, to enable corporate online banking and wider use of cross-border electronic payments, and the development of strategic partners for investment within and beyond Iraq. Key areas include investment in infrastructure and renewable energy.

Christophe Michels, MD of IBBC said:

"We are really delighted to see the return of TBI to IBBC and know that our members in Iraq and internationally will welcome a modern Iraqi bank capable of cross-border and online banking in particular.

"We also recognise the importance of TBI as founder members of IBBC and the elevation of Dr Chalabi as CEO, with whom we foresee a productive and supportive engagement with IBBC and expanding the private sector in Iraq."

(Source: IBBC)