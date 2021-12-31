Iraqi Power Station Developer to provide Smart Meters

By John Lee.

The Iraqi cabinet has required the developer of the Al-Khairat [Al-Khayrat] power station to also supply smart meters for use by domestic and industrial customers.

According to a statement from the Cabinet, the investing company, which it says is Harlow International, will prepare between 100,000 and 150,000 smart meters, in addition to the training of technical and engineering personnel.

China's CITIC Construction announced last month that it had won the contract, apparently in conjunction with Harlow.

(Source: Iraqi Cabinet)

