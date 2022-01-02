Navigate

Investment Opportunities in Iraqi Marshes

By on 2nd January 2022 in Investment

By John Lee.

The head of Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC), Ms. Suha Daoud Najjar [Suha Dawood Najar] has reiterated the importance of reviving the Iraqi Marshes, and enabling them to receive tourists.

At a meeting with the Director General of the Marshes, Mr. Hussein Ali Hussein, and his accompanying delegation, she said investment opportunities would be available to suitable companies to help achieve this goal.

She added that any plans must comply with UNESCO regulations.

