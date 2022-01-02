Investment Opportunities in Iraqi Marshes

By John Lee.

The head of Iraq's National Investment Commission (NIC), Ms. Suha Daoud Najjar [Suha Dawood Najar] has reiterated the importance of reviving the Iraqi Marshes, and enabling them to receive tourists.

At a meeting with the Director General of the Marshes, Mr. Hussein Ali Hussein, and his accompanying delegation, she said investment opportunities would be available to suitable companies to help achieve this goal.

She added that any plans must comply with UNESCO regulations.

(Source: NIC)

: related_posts issince version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. inon line