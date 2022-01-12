CFO of Genel Energy to Step Down

Genel Energy announced on Tuesday that Esa Ikaheimonen (pictured), Chief Financial Officer, has advised the Board of his intention to leave the company on 16 March 2022, following the announcement of the Company's 2021 financial results the day before.

In a statement, the company said that a search for a suitable replacement is ongoing and an announcement will be made in due course.

Bill Higgs, Chief Executive of Genel, said:

"Our financial results will be a testament to Esa's time at Genel, as they will show a Company in a strong financial position, with a resilient and proven business model and the flexibility to utilise the balance sheet to grow the Company. On behalf of everyone at Genel I would like to wish Esa all the best in his future endeavours."

Esa Ikaheimonen, Chief Financial Officer of Genel, said:

"Genel has strong leadership and finance teams, a robust financial position, and a lot to look forward to, and I wish the Company every success for the future."

(Source: Genel Energy)

: related_posts issince version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. inon line