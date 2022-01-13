New Arrivals to Iraq must have COVID Vaccination Cert

By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has chaired a meeting of the Higher Committee for Health and National Safety in Baghdad.

The committee decided that all arriving passengers, including Iraqi nationals, must hold a Covid-19 vaccination certificate.

It also decided to end the exemption for umrah pilgrims from the requirement to have a Covid-19 international vaccination certificate.

Travelers must also have had a negative PCR test within 72 hours before entering Iraq (excluding those who are unable to prove that for health reasons).

(Source: Iraqi Govt)

