New Arrivals to Iraq must have COVID Vaccination Cert

By John Lee.
Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has chaired a meeting of the Higher Committee for Health and National Safety in Baghdad.
The committee decided that all arriving passengers, including Iraqi nationals, must hold a Covid-19 vaccination certificate.
It also decided to end the exemption for umrah pilgrims from the requirement to have a Covid-19 international vaccination certificate.
Travelers must also have had a negative PCR test within 72 hours before entering Iraq (excluding those who are unable to prove that for health reasons).
(Source: Iraqi Govt)
Deprecated: related_posts is deprecated since version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5211
No comments yet.