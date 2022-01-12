Professor Frank Gunter of Lehigh University in US, and a member of IBBC's advisory council, has updated his celebrated work 'The Political economy of Iraq' after its initial publication 10 years ago.

As a constant observer and supporter of Iraq, Frank has a long term and deep insight into the country and is in constant touch with business and political contacts who matter, such as in recent years Frank has greatly benefitted from interaction with many IBBC Members which has widened his practical knowledge of doing business in Iraq, which makes him one of the global leading insights into the country, and a proposer of solutions to key challenges for the economy of Iraq.

Frank will be discussing his book in a webinar with Lizzie Porter, Senior Correspondent at Iraq oil report, and revealing the key themes, what has changed and what needs to change, as set out in the book.

IBBC Zoom Webinar with Professor Frank Gunter

The Political Economy of Iraq: Restoring Balance in a Post-Conflict Society (Second Edition)

On Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 12pm GMT (free to register)

Initial reviews of the book below:

"Frank Gunter has written the definitive account in English of the contemporary Iraqi economy...Following a brief history and overview, chapters cover social indicators, corruption, macroeconomic policy, state-owned enterprises, entrepreneurship, oil, agriculture, banks, infrastructure, and international trade. The scope of coverage and degree of detail is matched by clear exposition and thoughtful analysis..."

-- Choice Magazine.

"Frank Gunter has written an outstanding book covering the full spectrum of Iraq's political economy with sufficiently detailed descriptions and analysis to allow for sound policy recommendations."

-- Ahmed Tabaqchali, AFC Iraq Fund.

"An excellent guide to the fundamentals of the Iraqi political economy, assessing the principal barriers to political and economic progress... It is both comprehensive and comprehensible and, in those two regards, probably has no rival in the field."

-- Alan Luxenberg, former President of the Foreign Policy Research Institute.

"Combines objective and informed narrative with a comprehensive understanding of the challenges facing the country, but underlying the whole work is a care and concern for the future wellbeing of the country..."

-- Baroness Nicholson of Winterbourne, President of the Iraq Britain Business Council.

(Source: IBBC)

