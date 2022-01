By John Lee.

Fitch Ratings has assigned Gulf Commercial Bank (GCB) a Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'CCC+'.

GCB is a privately-owned bank, headquartered in Baghdad and regulated by the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI).

More here.

(Source: Fitch Ratings)

