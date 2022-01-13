Navigate

Navigation

Half a Million Plots of Land allocated for Housing

By on 13th January 2022 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Politics

By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has confirmed that more than half a million plots of land have been allocated for three million citizens under the "Dari" housing initiative.

Applications for the scheme were made via an online process.

Addressing the Cabinet, al-Kadhimi said that a plan has been made to provide the sites with services such as potable water, sewage network, electricity, internet and roads.

He added that about 186,000 plots have already been distributed to citizens.

(Source: Iraqi Cabinet)


Deprecated: related_posts is deprecated since version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5211

Related posts:

Iraq to Distribute Plots of Land to Citizens Housing, Land and Property Rights in Iraq PM: "Every Iraqi Family has Right to Own a Decent House" Funds Allocated for Road Improvement in Baghdad
No comments yet.

Deprecated: get_currentuserinfo is deprecated since version 4.5.0! Use wp_get_current_user() instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5211

Leave a Reply