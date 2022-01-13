Half a Million Plots of Land allocated for Housing

By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has confirmed that more than half a million plots of land have been allocated for three million citizens under the "Dari" housing initiative.

Applications for the scheme were made via an online process.

Addressing the Cabinet, al-Kadhimi said that a plan has been made to provide the sites with services such as potable water, sewage network, electricity, internet and roads.

He added that about 186,000 plots have already been distributed to citizens.

(Source: Iraqi Cabinet)

