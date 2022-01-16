Navigate

Navigation

China "the Only Winner" in this Huge Iraqi Oil Field

By on 16th January 2022 in Iraq Oil & Gas News, Politics

Writing in Oil Price, Simon Watkins that the recent approval of the Iraqi National Oil Company (INOC)'s acquisition of ExxonMobil's 32.7 percent stake in the West Qurna 1 oil field is likely to leave China delighted, the U.S. irritated, and Iraq's oil industry still unable to achieve any of its key oil output goals.

Click here to read the full article.


Deprecated: related_posts is deprecated since version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5211

Related posts:

China-US Rivalry playing out in Iraq China to Snap Up Iraqi Oil Assets? China Buys "nearly Half" of Iraq's oil Iraq joins China's AIIB as a "New Prospective Member"
No comments yet.

Deprecated: get_currentuserinfo is deprecated since version 4.5.0! Use wp_get_current_user() instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5211

Leave a Reply