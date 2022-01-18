Navigate

Siemens working with Iraq on Hydrogen Production

By on 18th January 2022 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

As part of its efforts to switch to clean and renewable energy, Iraq's Ministry of Oil has said it is working with Siemens to produce hydrogen.

The German company will provide advanced technologies and equipment for the project, and set up workshops to support the initiative.

The first of these workshops was held on Monday.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)


