French Oil Consultancy Wins Iraq Contract

By John Lee.

French-based petroleum consultancy Beicip Franlab has signed a deal to provide consultancy services to the Iraqi Oil Ministry's Reservoirs & Fields Development Directorate.

The Minister of Oil and President of Iraqi National Oil Company (INOC), Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail, said that Franlab will give advice that can be used to develop the oil sector, stating that the contract will help the Ministry of Oil and the oil companies to make the right decisions to develop the oil reservoirs in the interest of the national economy and the development of the oil and gas industry in the country.

The French ambassador to Baghdad, Eric Chevalier, said the signing marks a new stage in the development of relations with Iraq in the field of oil, gas and energy.

The Representative of Beicip Franlab, Thierry Le Maux, said the deal will help extend the life of the oil and gas fields.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

: related_posts issince version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. inon line