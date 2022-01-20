New Glass Factory for Baghdad

By John Lee.

The Sulaimanyah-based Royal Can Making Company is reportedly planning to set up a container glass factory in the south of Baghdad.

According to Glass International, the new Al Malakeya Glass Company will have a capacity of 1150 tons per day when completed in August 2024.

Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) management will be provided by German firm cm.project.ing GmbH.

More here.

(Source: Glass International)

