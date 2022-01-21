Navigate

HRW: Investigating a Massacre, Iraq Should Address Root Causes

By on 21st January 2022 in Politics, Security

From Human Rights Watch (HRW). Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Investigating a Massacre, Iraq Should Address Root Causes

On December 31, Iraqi security forces killed 20 people from a single family in a raid on a home in Jableh district in Babil governorate, south of Baghdad.

Security forces carried out the raid after reportedly receiving false information about a suspect purportedly living there.

While the Iraqi government swiftly opened an investigation, the authorities should examine how security forces often appear to rely on unsubstantiated, questionable, and/or false information to target suspects, especially alleged ISIS members.

Click here to read the full article.

(Source: HRW)


