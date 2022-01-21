HRW: Investigating a Massacre, Iraq Should Address Root Causes

From Human Rights Watch (HRW). Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
Investigating a Massacre, Iraq Should Address Root Causes
On December 31, Iraqi security forces killed 20 people from a single family in a raid on a home in Jableh district in Babil governorate, south of Baghdad.
Security forces carried out the raid after reportedly receiving false information about a suspect purportedly living there.
While the Iraqi government swiftly opened an investigation, the authorities should examine how security forces often appear to rely on unsubstantiated, questionable, and/or false information to target suspects, especially alleged ISIS members.
(Source: HRW)
