HRW: Investigating a Massacre, Iraq Should Address Root Causes

From Human Rights Watch (HRW). Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Investigating a Massacre, Iraq Should Address Root Causes

On December 31, Iraqi security forces killed 20 people from a single family in a raid on a home in Jableh district in Babil governorate, south of Baghdad.

Security forces carried out the raid after reportedly receiving false information about a suspect purportedly living there.

While the Iraqi government swiftly opened an investigation, the authorities should examine how security forces often appear to rely on unsubstantiated, questionable, and/or false information to target suspects, especially alleged ISIS members.

Click here to read the full article.

(Source: HRW)

