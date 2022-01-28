IS at Low Ebb in Iraq: The Insurgent Tide Recedes Again

By Michael Knights and Alex Almeida, for the Combating Terrorism Center. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.



The Islamic State at Low Ebb in Iraq: The Insurgent Tide Recedes Again

Following a sustained buildup in attacks throughout 2019 and into first half of 2020, the Islamic State's insurgency in Iraq underwent a steep decline over the last 20 months.

A comprehensive analysis of attack metrics shows an insurgency that has deteriorated in both the quality of its operations and overall volume of attack activity, which has fallen to its lowest point since 2003.

Full report here.

(Source: Combating Terrorism Center)

: related_posts issince version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. inon line