Iraq Finalises December Oil Exports

By on 29th January 2022 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced finalised oil exports for December of 101,579,927 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.277 million barrels per day (bpd), almost equal to the 3.273 million bpd exported in November.

The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to 98,570,290 barrels, while exports from the Kirkuk fields through the port of Ceyhan amounted to 2,700,095 barrels. Although not stated explicitly, this seems to imply exports to Jordan by truck 309,542 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $7.392 billion at an average price of $72.768 per barrel.

November's export figures can be found here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)


