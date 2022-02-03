New Report on the Iraqi Online Shopping Sector

Online Shopping: A Glimpse Into The Iraqi Customer Shopping Behavior

The World Trade Organization (WTO) defines e-commerce as "the production, distribution, marketing, sales or delivery of goods and services by electronic means".

Currently, 75% of the Iraqi population has access to the internet, and 61.4% of them are on social media platforms.

The internet made it easier to communicate with retailers, anywhere and at any time.

This created a demand for retailers to adapt to the continuously changing needs of the Iraqi customer that shifted from being limited by a few items at certain shops to a variety of brands that are not limited by Iraq's boundaries.

Click here to download the full report.

(Source: Kapita, in partnership with GIZ)

