Navigate

Navigation

Forming New Iraqi Govt "will be Complicated"

By on 5th February 2022 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq

By Abbas Kadhim, for the Atlantic Council. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq is forming a new government. But getting there will be complicated.

Whatever the outcome of the ongoing negotiations, the prospects of the next government will depend on the conditions of intra-Shia relations.

Click here to read the full report.


Deprecated: related_posts is deprecated since version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5211

Related posts:

Sadr Committed to forming Iraq's first Majority Govt Iraqi Govt Formation: What you Need to Know Sadrists "in Talks on Forming Government" Iraqi Govt "Thwarted Cyber Plot to Rig Elections"
No comments yet.

Deprecated: get_currentuserinfo is deprecated since version 4.5.0! Use wp_get_current_user() instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5211

Leave a Reply