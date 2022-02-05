Forming New Iraqi Govt "will be Complicated"

By Abbas Kadhim, for the Atlantic Council. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.
Iraq is forming a new government. But getting there will be complicated.
Whatever the outcome of the ongoing negotiations, the prospects of the next government will depend on the conditions of intra-Shia relations.
Click here to read the full report.
Deprecated: related_posts is deprecated since version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5211
No comments yet.