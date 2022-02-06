Navigate

Reports that Iraq to Buy Pakistani Fighter Jets

By on 6th February 2022 in Security

By John Lee.

Iraq has reportedly signed a contract with a Pakistani company to purchase an unspecified number of fighter jets.

According to Defense World, the aircraft are believed to be JF-17 Block III, which it suggests could be a welcome addition to the Iraqi Air Force, following significant problems maintaining its 34 F-16IQ Block 52 fighters.

The jets are made by the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC).

More here.

(Source: Defense World)


