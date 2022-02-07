Navigate

New Healthcare Facilities for Baiji City

By on 7th February 2022 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Healthcare, Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

Mashareea Al-Taqa Company for Contracting and General Trading has won a contract with the United Nations Secretariat for the "construction of maternity ward and drug store in al Bu'Aiji Health Centre and a prefab waiting room for ration card entity, Baiji City, Salah al Din governorate."

The contract is valued at $109,026.50.

(Source: UNGM)


