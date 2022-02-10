Egyptian Contractors to get $450m Iraqi Housing Projects

By John Lee.

Three Egyptian construction companies are poised to win major contracts for housing projects in Iraq.

In an interview with Egypt's Al-Dustour news service, Jaber Al-Hassani, Undersecretary of the Iraqi Ministry of Housing, said Iraq intends to sign contracts this month with three companies nominated by the Egyptian Ministry of Housing; one will be the Arab Contractors Company, and he did not name the other two.

He added that the deal involves 14 projects with a combined investment of $450 million.

In addition to the housing schemes, he said Egypt's Ministry of Transport will undertake two projects in Iraq, but no further details were provided.

(Source: Al-Dustour)

