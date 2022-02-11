Navigate

Basra Gas Company Donates School to Local Community

By on 11th February 2022 in Iraq Education and Training News

Basra Gas Company (BGC) has handed over the fully-furnished AlRaha school to the Directorate of Education in Basrah.

The school was a gift from BGC to the community, to replace an old school that was built years ago near the gas pipelines.

BGC also provided a temporary school until the permanent school was completed to the highest standards.

AlRaha school is a primary school that will provide around 350 boy and girls from AlZubair area with best educational environment, access to a computer lab with 5 years internet and a multi-purpose playground.

(Source: IBBC)


