EU Flight Ban in Iraqi Airways may be Lifted

By John Lee.

The Iraqi Minister of Transport has held a meeting with the ambassador of the European Union to discuss removing Iraqi Airways from the list of airlines banned from operating within the EU.

Captain Nasser Hussain Bandar Al-Shibli [Captain Nasser Hussein Bandar Al-Shibli] said they discussed the importance of the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority (ICAA) passing the ICAO audit and working to overcome obstacles and solve problems in front of this sensitive file to restore confidence in front of European countries and the whole world with the technology and development of Iraqi airlines.

The Ambassador praised Iraq for the progress made in implementing international standards, and said he will continue to endeavor to have the flight ban lifted.

(Source: Ministry of Transport)

