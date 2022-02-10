UN Reparations Panel Concludes; Iraq pays $52.4bn for Kuwait Invasion

The Governing Council of the United Nations Compensation Commission held a special session on Wednesday under the Presidency of Ireland to mark the fulfillment of the Commission's mandate.

Delegations from Iraq and Kuwait addressed the Council at the opening plenary meeting.

Almost 31 years ago, the Commission was established in Geneva as a subsidiary organ of the United Nations Security Council under Security Council resolution 687 (1991) to process claims

and pay compensation for losses and damage suffered as a direct result of Iraq's unlawful invasion and occupation of Kuwait in 1990-1991.

Approximately 2.7 million claims with an asserted value of US$352.5 billion were filed with the Commission. Following the conclusion of claims processing, the Commission awarded $52.4

billion to approximate 1.5 million successful claims from individuals, corporations, governments and international organizations. With the final payment of compensation made on 13 January 2022, all compensation awarded by the Commission has now been paid in full.

Funds to pay compensation were drawn from the United Nations Compensation Fund which received a percentage of the proceeds generated by the export sales of Iraqi petroleum and petroleum products. This percentage was originally set at 30 per cent and was reduced over the years under various Security Council resolutions and Governing Council decisions. It was most recently set at three per cent under Governing Council decision 276 (2017).

At the special session, the Governing Council adopted decision 277 (2022) declaring that the Government of Iraq has fulfilled its international obligations to compensate all claimants awarded

compensation by the Commission for losses and damages suffered as a direct result of Iraq's unlawful invasion of Kuwait.

In adopting this decision, the Council recognized and thanked the Government of Iraq for its cooperation with the Commission and its commitment to meeting its obligations under relevant Security Council resolutions and Governing Council decisions, even in the face of extraordinary security and economic challenges. It also thanked the Government of Kuwait for its support and cooperation with the Commission.

The President of the Governing Council will be briefing the Security Council on 22 February 2022 and presenting the final report of the Governing Council on the work of the Commission.

(Source: UNCC)

: related_posts issince version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. inon line