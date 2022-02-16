Improving the Lives of 5 Million Children in Iraq

UNICEF and Zain Iraq launch partnership to improve the lives of more than 5 million children in Iraq

UNICEF and Zain signed a partnership on Tuesday based on their shared values to support the rights of children in Iraq by adopting joint work plans on several child related areas, including education, health and nutrition, social protection, water and sanitation and youth engagement for the coming 3 years.

Under the partnership, UNICEF will join forces with Zain to leverage the leading telecom operator's strong network and world-class digital services to reach out to young people and children in Iraq with critical information and hear their views through surveys which will enrich UNICEF programs.

"We welcome this partnership with Zain Iraq, which will enhance our work in Iraq and allow us to reach more communities, especially in hard-to-reach areas. This is one step forward in strengthening our strategic relationship with Zain to improve the lives of children and young people in Iraq", said Sheema SenGupta, UNICEF Representative in Iraq.

Ali Al-Zahid, CEO, Zain Iraq, said: "We are pleased to announce this partnership with UNICEF, as it represents an extension of our mutual initiatives and efforts that aim to develop the living standards of Iraqi children and the local community. We place corporate social responsibility on top of our priorities and remain keen to employ our advanced technologies and services for the wellbeing of Iraqis, hand in hand with strategic partners as UNICEF".

The partnership will allow over 5 million children under 5 years, and 2 million women to be reached by 2022 through promoting maternal, newborn and child health digital initiatives.

Activities also include reaching 20 million people with messages on COVID-19 preventive measures and vaccination.

The new partnership will also provide at least 1,000 young person in Iraq with opportunities to reach their full potential through learning and engagement opportunities.

Overall, Zain Iraq and UNICEF Iraq will work collaboratively to support the rights of children in Iraq by jointly supporting projects on education, risk communication and community engagement, health and nutrition, water, sanitation and hygiene, adolescent development and participation, child protection and social inclusion and policy.

The partnership will raise awareness and influence policy agendas for multiple audiences, including civil society, governments, business networks and the general public. It will also be executed through Zain's leadership and impact in marketing and communication channels, innovation in communications products and services, and build on UNICEF 's expertise in programming for children and young people.

(Source: UN)

