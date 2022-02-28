Iraq Finalises January Oil Exports

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced finalised oil exports for January of 99,286,078 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.203 million barrels per day (bpd), down from the 3.277 million bpd exported in December.

The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 96,430,596 barrels, while exports from the Kirkuk fields through the port of Ceyhan amounted to 2,545,656 barrels. Although not stated explicitly, this seems to imply exports to Jordan by truck 309,826 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $8.23 billion, at an average price of $83.825 per barrel.

December's export figures can be found here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

